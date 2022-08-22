ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Abortion clinics ask Florida Supreme Court to place 15-week ban on hold

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 10:30 am

click to enlarge Abortion clinics ask Florida Supreme Court to place 15-week ban on hold
Dave Decker

Attorneys for abortion clinics and a doctor asked the Florida Supreme Court on Friday to put on hold a new law preventing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The attorneys filed documents contending that a ruling last month by the 1st District Court of Appeal allowing the law (HB 5) to be in effect has caused “irreparable harm.”

“Every day that HB 5 remains enforceable, Florida patients in desperate need of post-15-week abortion services are being turned away and forced to attempt to seek abortions hundreds of miles or more out of state, to attempt abortions outside the medical system, or to continue pregnancies against their will,” a 30-page emergency motion said.

Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper last month issued a temporary injunction against the 15-week abortion limit, saying it violated a privacy right in the Florida Constitution. The state quickly appealed, which, under legal rules, placed an automatic stay on the temporary injunction.

A panel of the appeals court rejected a request by the abortion clinics and the doctor to vacate the stay — effectively allowing the 15-week limit to remain in effect while legal battles continue. The documents filed Friday, in part, urged the Supreme Court to vacate the stay.

Related
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban

Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban

The appeals-court panel, in a 2-1 ruling, said the clinics and the doctor had not shown irreparable harm from the nearly total ban on abortions after 15 weeks.

While the ruling stemmed from a request to vacate the stay, the majority of the appeals court also signaled that it did not agree with the underlying temporary injunction issued by Cooper.

Judge Brad Thomas, in an opinion joined by Judge Stephanie Ray, wrote that “a temporary injunction cannot be issued absent a showing of irreparable harm. As to appellees (the abortion clinics and doctor) themselves, any loss of income from the operation of the law cannot provide a basis for a finding of irreparable harm as a matter of law. And the parties do not dispute that the operation of the law will not affect the majority of provided abortions.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the 15-week limit this year amid a national debate about abortion rights. The clinics and the doctor filed the lawsuit June 1, arguing that the 15-week limit violated a privacy clause in the Florida Constitution that has long played a key role in bolstering abortion rights in the state.

Related
Nikki Fried to focus on abortion in gubernatorial primary campaign

Nikki Fried to focus on abortion in gubernatorial primary campaign

The appeals-court ruling, in part, said the clinics and the doctor did not have legal standing to obtain the temporary injunction. Thomas wrote that “they cannot obtain temporary injunctive relief as they cannot assert the privacy rights of pregnant women necessary to substantiate a showing of irreparable harm, an indispensable requirement of a temporary injunction.”

In the documents filed Friday at the Supreme Court, attorneys for the clinics and the doctor argued that the standing decision conflicted with court precedents. They urged justices to take up the issue.

“This conflicts with multiple cases in which this (Supreme) Court and district courts of appeal permitted abortion providers identically situated to plaintiffs to raise their patients’ privacy rights under the state Constitution, and, where applicable, affirmed injunctive relief on such third-party claims,” the attorneys wrote in one of the documents.

Slideshow

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
31 slides
Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Click to View 31 slides
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando
These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

News Slideshows

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando
These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

News Slideshows

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million

Historic Lake Eola Heights home of Orlando pioneer hits the market for $1.7 million
The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside

The most expensive beachfront home on the Space Coast just sold for $5.3 million. Let's take a look inside
Play a mean pinball at Oviedo's Pinball Lounge 376 E Broadway St., Oviedo On Fridays, this pinball lounge offers $10 all-you-can-play passes from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The best cheap summer date ideas in Orlando
These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

These Orlando-based insults will spice up your putdowns

Trending

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

By Alex Galbraith

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Both Sabatini and Matt Gaetz have ties to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg.

Orange County Health Department opens web portal for monkeypox vaccinations, appointments snapped up immediately

By Matthew Moyer

Monkeypox vaccine appointments are open for booking in Orange County

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alex Galbraith

Campaign ad accuses Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz of being FBI informant in Mar-a-Lago raid

Also in News

Orange County Health Department opens web portal for monkeypox vaccinations, appointments snapped up immediately

By Matthew Moyer

Monkeypox vaccine appointments are open for booking in Orange County

Central Florida man arrested in connection to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

By Alex Galbraith

Central Florida man arrested in connection to prison murder of mobster Whitey Bulger

Orange County Sheriff's Office share footage of gator found in woman's swimming pool

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Sheriff's Office share footage of gator found in woman's swimming pool

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott

By Alex Galbraith

Downtown Orlando luxury tower project updates renderings to remove Orlando Museum of Art, reveal JW Marriott
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us