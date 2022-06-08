VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

10-year-old Orlando girl arrested for murder following Memorial Day shooting

A 10-year-old Orlando girl has been arrested on murder charges following a shooting over Memorial Day weekend that left one person dead.

The girl is facing charges of second-degree murder after allegedly shooting a woman who was fighting with her mother on the evening of May 30.

While 31-year-old Lakrisha Isaac and 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers were fighting at a Memorial Day barbecue at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive, the 10-year-old was seen going through her mother's backpack. Witnesses heard a gunshot and saw Rodgers fall with a gunshot wound to the head.

Both Isaac and her daughter were arrested over the incident. Isaac faces charges of manslaughter and improper firearm storage. State Attorney Monique Worrell said that the case will be carefully considered before any charges are handed down from the state.

"Our office has started the process of reviewing this case and will consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances, when making a charging decision," Worrell's office wrote in a statement.

"We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office. However, we anticipate that whatever charges we eventually file, if any, will ensure she receives the interventions necessary to address her behavior, help her change and grow, and ensure the public's safety going forward. We encourage the public to remember — no matter your feelings surrounding this tragedy — this is still a child."



