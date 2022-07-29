VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

You'd best 'believe' that Lucy Dacus is going to play Orlando this fall

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 3:06 pm

Lucy Dacus - Photo courtesy Foundation Presents
Photo courtesy Foundation Presents
Lucy Dacus

Indie singer-singer Lucy Dacus has just added a new round of dates to her current tour, extending it well into the autumn. And now it looks like she'll be returning to Orlando in October.

Daucus, previously scheduled to end her tour in August, just added a bushel of new dates that will extend her roadwork well into November. To that end, Dacus is now playing three Florida shows — Orlando, Miami and Tallahassee — in early October.

And if all that's not enough, take a moment to appreciate Dacus stepping into Cher's towering platforms for a swooning, chamber-pop cover of "Believe" for Spotify Singles.

Lucy Dacus plays the Beacham with Crooks and Nannies on Friday, Oct. 7. Tickets are available now through SeeTickets.

Event Details
Lucy Dacus, Crooks and Nannies

Lucy Dacus, Crooks and Nannies

Fri., Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$26


