You think you know Jason? First Jason is going to give Orlando a musical lesson

Photo courtesy First Jason/Facebook First Jason is coming for Orlando

OK, so this is the band project of Ari Lehman, who happened to be the first actor to play a young, pre-hockey mask Jason Voorhees in the originalWhat First Jason is not, however, is some unintentionally terrible Corey Feldman deal. Rather than a former child actor’s attempt at earnest pop music,First Jason are a metal band that, as the none-too-subtle name signals, leans all the way in on the frontman’s unique claim in pop-culture history. Their whole schtick drips with slasher-flick camp and tons ofallusions.And the fact that a goddamn keytar is front and center should seal the deal on this as a must-see spectacle.