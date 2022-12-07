You think you know Jason? First Jason is going to give Orlando a musical lesson

By on Wed, Dec 7, 2022 at 1:00 am

First Jason is coming for Orlando - Photo courtesy First Jason/Facebook
Photo courtesy First Jason/Facebook
First Jason is coming for Orlando

OK, so this is the band project of Ari Lehman, who happened to be the first actor to play a young, pre-hockey mask Jason Voorhees in the original Friday the 13th.

What First Jason is not, however, is some unintentionally terrible Corey Feldman deal. Rather than a former child actor’s attempt at earnest pop music,

First Jason are a metal band that, as the none-too-subtle name signals, leans all the way in on the frontman’s unique claim in pop-culture history. Their whole schtick drips with slasher-flick camp and tons of Friday the 13th allusions.

And the fact that a goddamn keytar is front and center should seal the deal on this as a must-see spectacle.

(8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, Will’s Pub, $13)

