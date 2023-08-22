Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center puts out SOS fundraising request after rent apparently tripled

To wit, their building has been purchased by "investors" and is currently being renovated, with an accompanying tripling of Blue Bamboo's current rent. An email blast was sent out Tuesday by the venue, explaining their side of the situation.
Greetings everyone. I'm writing to let you know that, after presenting hundreds of unforgettable live performances over the past seven years and becoming a vital part of the local cultural arts scene, Blue Bamboo has reached a turning point. Our building has been purchased by investors and will be renovated ... part of the ongoing gentrification of Winter Park ... and our rent will more than triple.
The email characterized the venue as being at a "turning point," wanting to stay in Winter Park but unable to find a suitable replacement location. (The joys of gentrification!)
Blue Bamboo Center staff asked for fans of the venue, the 501(c)(3) charitable corporation, and their busy calendar of events to become a Friend of the Boo with a recurring $25 monthly donation.
Meanwhile, programming continues apace, with this weekend seeing sets by the Alma Skye Quartet on Friday, Aug 25, and the Suzy Park Quartet on Saturday, Aug. 26. Eddie Marshall's Blue Bamboo Big Band will throw down on Sunday, Aug. 27.
