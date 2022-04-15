VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

War + War to host a 'Goth Soirée' at the Social in downtown Orlando on Monday

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 5:41 pm

Media Control - PHOTO COURTESY MEDIA CONTROL/INSTAGRAM
Photo courtesy Media Control/Instagram
Media Control

The Social will play host to the latest heartbreaking event from local lifestyle brand War & War, capping off Easter weekend this upcoming Monday — a Goth Soirée.

The night will feature music from new local band Media Control and a gothic set from DJ Turnt Cobain (genius name). There will also be a new War & War merch drop and Black Magic Pizza will appropriately be in the building.

War & War's Goth Soirée happens at the Social on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. There is no cover but you can RSVP through SeeTickets if so inclined. Get sad.



