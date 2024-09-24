Violent Femmes to play classic albums at sold-out Orlando show

— expect only musical pyrotechnics Thursday, though.)
Here’s the frankly fucking dreamy itinerary for the evening: The Femmes start the night by playing their harrowing second album, Hallowed Ground, in full. Then they take a break and play their self-titled debut platter and a collection of other numbers for the true heads.
Hallowed Ground turned 40 this year and it’s still an improbably immediate listen — collecting songs frontman Gordon Gano wrote in high school, this was Southern Gothic goes college rock, incorporating folk and Appalachian balladry and rickety gospel. It’s gonna be a wild one and ... oops, it’s sold out. Appeal to a higher power or a scalper.
7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, House of Blues, SOLD OUT.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed