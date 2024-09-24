Violent Femmes to play classic albums at sold-out Orlando show

The Femmes play their first two albums in full

By on Tue, Sep 24, 2024 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Violent Femmes turn Orlando into 'Hallowed Ground' - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Violent Femmes turn Orlando into 'Hallowed Ground'
Angular and perpetually tired proto-alt rockers Violent Femmes have extended the victory lap that is their “Hallowed Ground” tour and that means House of Blues becomes Visage for a night. (As a quick aside, it’s so surreal this gig is happening on the heels of Lollapalooza tourmates Jane’s Addiction’s onstage punch-up
— expect only musical pyrotechnics Thursday, though.)

Here’s the frankly fucking dreamy itinerary for the evening: The Femmes start the night by playing their harrowing second album, Hallowed Ground, in full. Then they take a break and play their self-titled debut platter and a collection of other numbers for the true heads.

Hallowed Ground turned 40 this year and it’s still an improbably immediate listen — collecting songs frontman Gordon Gano wrote in high school, this was Southern Gothic goes college rock, incorporating folk and Appalachian balladry and rickety gospel. It’s gonna be a wild one and ... oops, it’s sold out. Appeal to a higher power or a scalper.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, House of Blues, SOLD OUT.

Matthew Moyer

