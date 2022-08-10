Up-and-coming rapper Blxst plays The Beacham this Tuesday

click to enlarge photo by Miguel Garcia Blxst at the Plaza Live Tuesday

Just last week, Californian MC/ singer Blxst got his first platinum certification for 2020 single “Chosen” (a song that boasts features from Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga).And while that’s got to feel good, Blxst is already moving forward fast, touring the U.S. behind new albumon Red Bull(!) Records. Stepping into the spotlight and out of the studio after potent production for the likes of Kendrick Lamar and YG, Blxst immediately made his mark with an R&B/hip-hop hybrid paired with personal lyrics and smooth delivery on hisdebut.This year would appear to be his for the taking: collaborating with Rick Ross, performing on the Tonight Show and taking his live show to spots as far-flung as New Zealand. Don’t miss this new talent.