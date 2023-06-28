U.K. rockers the Struts play downtown Orlando's Beacham on Sunday

The band formed in Derby, England, in 2012 with lead vocalist Luck Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davis. Their name came from an offhand comment about their unbridled stage presence. Now they have gathered more than 850 million on-demand streams.
With three albums under their belts, The Struts earned the No. 1 spot on the Spotify Viral Top 50. They have appeared on shows like The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live! and sold out shows across the globe.
The band have notched collaborations with artists like Robbie Williams, Kesha, Tom Morello, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot and Phil Collen.
And live, they bring it hard.
6 p.m., Sunday, July 1, The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., beachamorlando.com, $35-$165.
