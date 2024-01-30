Twisted Pine sonically christen Judson's Live, the newest room at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Unlike the formal theater setups of its other rooms, Judson’s will run like an old-school supper club with table-style seating, drinks and proper dining. Appropriately, the live performances there will mostly lean jazz or jazz-adjacent. With its 150-seat capacity, the intimacy of engagement will be unparalleled in the Dr. Phil complex. To alleviate the exclusivity, most acts will do two shows per evening.
Be the first to check out downtown’s poshest new listening room.
Event Details
7 & 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed