Twisted Pine sonically christen Judson's Live, the newest room at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

Check out downtown’s poshest new listening experience

By on Tue, Jan 30, 2024 at 3:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Twisted Pine launches the Judson's Live era at the Dr. Phillips Center - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Twisted Pine launches the Judson's Live era at the Dr. Phillips Center
No question, Boston’s Twisted Pine are noteworthy — a fresh young progressive-folk act, they connect the dots between roots tradition and modern pop to draw American music as an unbroken continuum. But the biggest news about this show is that it’s the debut of Judson’s Live, the newest and most intimate venue in downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Unlike the formal theater setups of its other rooms, Judson’s will run like an old-school supper club with table-style seating, drinks and proper dining. Appropriately, the live performances there will mostly lean jazz or jazz-adjacent. With its 150-seat capacity, the intimacy of engagement will be unparalleled in the Dr. Phil complex. To alleviate the exclusivity, most acts will do two shows per evening.

Be the first to check out downtown’s poshest new listening room.
Event Details
Twisted Pine

Twisted Pine

Tue., Feb. 6, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$35
Related
New Dr. Phil venue Judson's Live opens in February

Orlando gets an intimate new performance space, Judson's Live, opening in February: Life is (or will be) a cabaret at Judson's in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts


7 & 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

By Alexandra Sullivan

Ludacris, Kool and The Gang and more headline SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Indie-pop star Mitski's two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center might be the hottest ticket in town next week

By Gabby Macogay

Mitski plays a two-night stand at the Dr. Phillips Center on Monday and Tuesday

Sevendust and Static-X to go down heavy at Orlando Amphitheater Friday

By Matthew Moyer

Sevendust and Static-X bring 'Machine Killer' tour to town

Travis Scott plays one of the final stops in his 'Utopia' tour in Orlando Wednesday

By Sarah Harwell and Matthew Moyer

Travis Scott gets 'Utopian' in Orlando Wednesday

Also in Music

Orlando producer My Good Phelo releases bold new beats album 'Elevate'

By Bao Le-Huu

My Good Phelo releases new album 'Elevate'

Nerdcore rapper Mega Ran returns to Orlando to perform a classic album and celebrate Final Fantasy

By Shelton Hull

Mega Ran plays 'Black Materia' in full lthis week

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us