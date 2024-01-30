Twisted Pine sonically christen Judson's Live, the newest room at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Twisted Pine launches the Judson's Live era at the Dr. Phillips Center

No question, Boston’s Twisted Pine are noteworthy — a fresh young progressive-folk act, they connect the dots between roots tradition and modern pop to draw American music as an unbroken continuum. But the biggest news about this show is that it’s the debut of Judson’s Live, the newest and most intimate venue in downtown Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.Unlike the formal theater setups of its other rooms, Judson’s will run like an old-school supper club with table-style seating, drinks and proper dining. Appropriately, the live performances there will mostly lean jazz or jazz-adjacent. With its 150-seat capacity, the intimacy of engagement will be unparalleled in the Dr. Phil complex. To alleviate the exclusivity, most acts will do two shows per evening.Be the first to check out downtown’s poshest new listening room.