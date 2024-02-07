Tonstartssbandht's Andy Boay plays solo Saturday at Framework Coffee

Photo courtesy Andy Boay/Bandcamp Andy White from Tonstartssbandht plays solo at Framework as Andy Boay

Location Details Framework Craft Coffee House 1201 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 321-270-7410 facebook.com/frameworkcoffeehouse

Though low-key, this show’s got big underground cred and deep Orlando ties.Andy Boay is the solo guise of Andy White from Tonstartssbandht, the homegrown brother act who’ve become national indie darlings. White’s solo material is no less otherworldly than Tonstartssbandht’s mystical psych-folk.Also featured will be local experimentalists Derek Dunn (Storage Music Unit, Aaron’s Home) and Cheeto Haze, as well as films by Malverde’s Jimmy Schaus.