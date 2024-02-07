Tonstartssbandht's Andy Boay plays solo Saturday at Framework Coffee

Andy Boay is the solo guise of Andy White from Tonstartssbandht, the homegrown brother act who’ve become national indie darlings. White’s solo material is no less otherworldly than Tonstartssbandht’s mystical psych-folk.
Also featured will be local experimentalists Derek Dunn (Storage Music Unit, Aaron’s Home) and Cheeto Haze, as well as films by Malverde’s Jimmy Schaus.
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, Framework Craft Coffee House, $10-$15.
Event Details
Location Details
