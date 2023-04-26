Brian "Vegan Black Metal Chef" Manowitz releases new music as Forever Dawn

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Brian Manowitz steps out from his Vegan Black Metal Chef to release new music as Forever Dawn

Chances are, you'd know Orlando's Brian Manowitz more for his Vegan Black Metal Chef video series than his music. The ragingly ridiculous cooking videos on his YouTube channel — where he walks you through recipes like a screaming dark lord commanding a demon army into battle — have garnered millions of hits.

His earnest music, on the other hand, is a more secondary concern. Manowitz's solo vehicle, Forever Dawn, has only just released a second collection of songs, and this follow-up comes nearly a decade after its predecessor, debut album The Long Journey Home. As notable as the eternity between the releases is the stylistic leap that new EP Lightbringer takes.



<a href="https://foreverdawn.bandcamp.com/album/lightbringer">Lightbringer by Forever Dawn</a>



While 2014's The Long Journey Home is primarily a black-metal record, Lightbringer is a thoroughly industrial outing, despite Manowitz's corpse paint. While you'd expect some subversive mirth to come from the mind of the Vegan Black Metal Chef, Manowitz plays it far more straight and serious in Forever Dawn than in his cooking videos. Just look at the photo above — that mug and them flames ain't fuckin' around.

With a heavy dance-floor stomp, sweeping synths and growling vocals that could easily be mistaken for Nivek Ogre, Lightbringer is a colossal storm of electronic drama. It's a five-song fusillade that will keep you on the dance floor the whole time and a big stylistic pivot for Forever Dawn that's right on time for the industrial renaissance happening in underground music right now. Lightbringer now streams everywhere.