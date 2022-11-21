They Might Be Giants announce 2023 Orlando show as part of 'Flood' spotlight tour

Photo courtesy They Might Be Giants/Facebook
They Might Be Giants return to Orlando
Would you like to spend 'an evening with' They Might Be Giants? The oddball pop duo are hitting the road next spring, playing classic album Flood
from start to finish, and Orlando will be a destination for the duo.
The twosome of John Flansburgh and John Linnell make a long-awaited return to Orlando
in March as part of an expanded tour revisiting 1990's Flood
— now with plenty of Florida love
. They Might Be Giants promise two sets, one a greatest-hits program covering their whole catalog and then a run-through of Flood
.
They Might Be Giants play Flood
at the Beacham on Friday, March 17, 2023. Tickets are available
now and going fast.
