Photo courtesy Lady Camden/Instagram Lady Camden

Saturday’s Pride Festival downtown is always one of the best community events all year. But the real adult partying will happen after the parade with this big dance bash.Besides a special appearance by Lady Camden fromSeason 14, the international DJ lineup will feature DJs TDon (Dallas), Seth Breezy (Atlanta), Morabito (New York) and GSP (Greece).With a clothes check for revelers looking to dance in their jock or underwear, it’s gonna get good and wild. Come, um, hang out.