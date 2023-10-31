The Blues Is Alright Tour brings Orlando a legion of rising stars of the genre

Promises a musical 'revolving reality check'

By on Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 10:04 am

Pokey Bear is one of the headliners of this package tour coming to Orlando Friday - Photo courtesy Pokey Bear/Facebook
Photo courtesy Pokey Bear/Facebook
Pokey Bear is one of the headliners of this package tour coming to Orlando Friday
This formidable package tour and précis on the current state of the blues rolls into the UCF area this week.

Boasting heavyweight chops and heavier-weight heartbreak from King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey and Melvia “Chick” Rodgers, this lineup promises a “revolving reality check” — and we’re just fine with that.

These performers are all relatively younger faces on the blues scene, so come check out the next wave of masters of this time-honored American soundform.

Event Details
The Blues Is Alright Tour: King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers

The Blues Is Alright Tour: King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey, Melvia "Chick" Rodgers

Fri., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

$59-$175
Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

8 events 75 articles

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

