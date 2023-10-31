The Blues Is Alright Tour brings Orlando a legion of rising stars of the genre

Photo courtesy Pokey Bear/Facebook Pokey Bear is one of the headliners of this package tour coming to Orlando Friday

This formidable package tour and précis on the current state of the blues rolls into the UCF area this week.Boasting heavyweight chops and heavier-weight heartbreak from King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, Theodis Ealey and Melvia “Chick” Rodgers, this lineup promises a “revolving reality check” — and we’re just fine with that.These performers are all relatively younger faces on the blues scene, so come check out the next wave of masters of this time-honored American soundform.