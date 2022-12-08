The Backseat Lovers are 'Waiting to Spill' on an Orlando stage next year

After finishing out a sold-out 2022 tour in their hometown of Salt Lake City, the Backseat Lovers are ready to hit the road again next year and bring their "Snowbank Blues" to the Sunshine State.
The Backseat Lovers will play Orlando's House of Blues on Monday, May 22, 2023. The four-piece alt-rock band has another Florida show on May 23 at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on the books.
Waiting to Spill, the Backseat Lover's latest album, was the centerpiece of their latest tour. This album follows their energetic 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which contains fan-favorite hits like "Kilby Girl," "Maple Syrup" and "Pool House."
Now with over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, the Backseat Lovers have made a solid name for themselves in the alternative rock scene.
Tickets are available through Live Nation.