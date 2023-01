Photo courtesy Southern Culture on the Skids/Facebook Southern Culture on the Skids play Will's finally this weekend

For all the academic praise heaped on artistic evolution, there’s something to be said for not fucking with a golden formula.So thank god for acts like Southern Culture on the Skids, who, through four decades of existence, are smart enough to know that their campy and rollicking take on American roots rock has been spot-on this whole damn time.Orlando garage-rock legends the Tremolords, too, know something about staying true.