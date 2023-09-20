South Floridian black metal band Worm play Orlando as trio of rare live actions

click to enlarge Courtesy photo South Florida black metal band Worm plays Conduit

Worm Fri., Sept. 22, 7 p.m. Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

For our money — but keep in mind we are broke journalists with no money — the most promising new Floridian metal act going at present is Worm. A blackened-doom project out of South Florida, what makes Worm so special is that they sonically conjure up the fetid, humid rot of Florida’s backwoods and swamps better than anyone since Obituary.Originally a solo endeavor, Worm head Phantom Slaughter has expanded the project into a full band for recording and live work, making their debut in NYC and Philadelphia earlier this year. This trio of Florida shows is their first in their home state.The band’s 2022 release on 20 Buck Spin,, saw them turn heads with a more ambitious sound, taking flight from the swamps into the airless depths of space. But now they’re back on Florida firma and if you want the soundtrackto Florida’s headlong descent into eco-oblivion and sociopolitical madness — look no further, you heathens.