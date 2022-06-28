SeaWorld hosts Electric Ocean concert series with Fuel, P.O.D. and more

Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
Fuel
SeaWorld are adding a live music component to their Electric Ocean summer event, with big-name headliners set to perform weekends in July into August.
The Electric Ocean concert series
kicks off later this month, with Saturday and Sunday show happening at the Nautilus Theater at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the appointed days.
Here's the lineup so far:
Saturday, July 9
Little River Band
Sunday, July 10
Parmalee
Saturday, July 16
Fuel
Sunday, July 17
Chase Matthew
Saturday, July 23
Queensrÿche
Sunday, July 24
Grupo Niche
Saturday, July 30
TBA
Sunday, July 31
Blue Öyster Cult
Saturday, Aug. 6
P.O.D.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Jefferson Starship
Performances are included with park admission.
Though the concert series is set to end in August as of this writing, Electric Ocean
goes until Sept. 5 with nightly Ignite 360 fireworks, dance parties (yep) and more.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.