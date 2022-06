SeaWorld hosts Electric Ocean concert series with Fuel, P.O.D. and more

Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook Fuel

SeaWorld are adding a live music component to their Electric Ocean summer event, with big-name headliners set to perform weekends in July into August.The Electric Ocean concert series kicks off later this month, with Saturday and Sunday show happening at the Nautilus Theater at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the appointed days.Here's the lineup so far:Little River BandParmaleeFuelChase MatthewQueensrÿcheGrupo NicheTBABlue Öyster CultP.O.D.Jefferson StarshipPerformances are included with park admission.Though the concert series is set to end in August as of this writing, Electric Ocean goes until Sept. 5 with nightly Ignite 360 fireworks, dance parties (yep) and more.