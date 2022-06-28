VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

SeaWorld hosts Electric Ocean concert series with Fuel, P.O.D. and more

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 10:51 am

Fuel - PHOTO COURTESY SEAWORLD ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy SeaWorld Orlando/Facebook
Fuel

SeaWorld are adding a live music component to their Electric Ocean summer event, with big-name headliners set to perform weekends in July into August.

The Electric Ocean concert series kicks off later this month, with Saturday and Sunday show happening at the Nautilus Theater at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the appointed days.

Here's the lineup so far:

Saturday, July 9
Little River Band

Sunday, July 10
Parmalee

Saturday, July 16
Fuel

Sunday, July 17
Chase Matthew

Saturday, July 23
Queensrÿche

Sunday, July 24
Grupo Niche

Saturday, July 30
TBA

Sunday, July 31
Blue Öyster Cult

Saturday, Aug. 6
P.O.D.

Sunday, Aug. 7
Jefferson Starship

Performances are included with park admission.

Though the concert series is set to end in August as of this writing, Electric Ocean goes until Sept. 5 with nightly Ignite 360 fireworks, dance parties (yep) and more.



