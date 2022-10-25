ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 2:01 pm

Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month
Photo via WPRK

Rollins College is hosting the annual Fox Fest outdoor concert next month to celebrate the 70th birthday of the school's radio station, WPRK 91.5-FM.

WPRK, aka the “voice of Rollins College'' (or "the best in basement radio" for those who've been listening for a while) has been broadcasting music and community programming since 1952. The student-run radio station is holding their annual Fox Fest on Bush Lawn at Rollins College with a stacked lineup of local and regional musicians.

Fox Fest — named for the annual Rollins "Fox Day" tradition in which a fox statue appears somewhere on campus signaling classes are canceled for the day — has run for years as a free celebration for students and the community at large.

This year's lineup includes WPRK "Whatever Wednesday" host DJ V, hyper-pop artist Anthony Argos, Orlando's Twin Suns and Miami dream-pop band Palomino Blond.  Multi-platinum (and Florida-based!) multi-instrumentalist and producer Kaelin Ellis will headline.

Local food trucks and vendors are also set to post up at the event, with a little something for everyone. Some of the vendors include Kickbright Shop & Buttons, Wrigglebrew, Jeff Goldblum Art and handmade jewelry from always4ever.

Fox Fest is free for Rollins student and staff and costs the rest of us $10. It all goes down on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 6 p.m. You can snag a ticket in advance from Eventbrite

