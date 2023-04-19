Record Store Day returns across Orlando on Saturday

Photo courtesy Smartpunk's Record Shop/Facebook Record stores across Orlando will play host to Record Store Day exclusives (and crowds)

For vinyl obsessives, the most wonderful time of the year is here — Record Store Day.



This Saturday, gather all of your record-collecting friends and run to your nearest record store for the chance to grab some exclusive RSD albums and newly dropped releases from favorite artists old and new.



Local stores participating include Rock & Roll Heaven, Remix Record Shop, Retro Records, Bynx, East West Records and of course, Smartpunk's Record Shop and Park Ave CDs — both notable in the past for incorporating giveaways, local vendors and even some live entertainment into the event. Be aware that at many of these stores, the earlier you get there the better, because some of the exclusive LPs will be quite coveted. So be patient; at some point, you're going to wait in a line.



Record Store Day was founded in 2008 as a way to celebrate independently owned record stores and the culture they created surrounding music. While there's been grumbling about big labels tying up pressing plants for months on end with a glut of exclusives, the resurgent love for this medium of music across is surely something to behold. And that's what it's all about.



Various locations, recordstoreday.com, free (but records ...).

