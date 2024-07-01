Punk-rap act Codefendants throw down live with Zeta in Orlando

If anything, with a creative core that consists of indie-rap maverick Ceschi Ramos and punk singer Sam King (of San Francisco’s Get Dead), Fat Mike is the least interesting and very secondary factor in this equation.
Much more interesting for this special show is that the groundbreaking pan-genre duo will be backed by none other than even more groundbreaking Latin-punk stars Zeta. Opening will be metal punks 430 Steps and street punks TV Generation.
8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Will’s Pub, $15.
Location Details
