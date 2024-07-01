BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Punk-rap act Codefendants throw down live with Zeta in Orlando

430 Steps and TV Generation open the show

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 12:30 pm

Punk-rap act Codefendants throw down with Zeta in Orlando

Punk-rap act Codefendants throw down with Zeta in Orlando
With the partial involvement of NOFX’s Fat Mike, new punk-rap act Codefendants got both a good vault in initial attention but also a bit of a distraction.

If anything, with a creative core that consists of indie-rap maverick Ceschi Ramos and punk singer Sam King (of San Francisco’s Get Dead), Fat Mike is the least interesting and very secondary factor in this equation.

Much more interesting for this special show is that the groundbreaking pan-genre duo will be backed by none other than even more groundbreaking Latin-punk stars Zeta. Opening will be metal punks 430 Steps and street punks TV Generation.

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Will’s Pub, $15.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
