Polish black metal act Batushka end their U.S. tour at Conduit imminently

If you know what I’m talking about, then this likely matters to you. If not, then you’ll fully enjoy the high theater of dudes in Eastern Orthodox priest robes and shrouded faces performing titanic black metal with the utmost drama. Opening will be Finnish death-doom band Swallow the Sun and St. Louis black metal dealers Stormruler.
6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Conduit, $25.
