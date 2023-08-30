Polish black metal act Batushka end their U.S. tour at Conduit imminently

'Titanic black metal with the utmost drama'

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023

Poand's Batushka play Conduit next week - Photo by Aga Krysiuk, courtesy Batushka/Facebook
Photo by Aga Krysiuk, courtesy Batushka/Facebook
Poand's Batushka play Conduit next week
Poland’s Batushka are another one of those bands that underwent an acrimonious schism that resulted in two different groups using the same name. So, for the record, the Batushka that’s coming here is the one led by vocalist Bartłomiej Krysiuk and not the one led by founder Krzysztof Drabikowski.

If you know what I’m talking about, then this likely matters to you. If not, then you’ll fully enjoy the high theater of dudes in Eastern Orthodox priest robes and shrouded faces performing titanic black metal with the utmost drama. Opening will be Finnish death-doom band Swallow the Sun and St. Louis black metal dealers Stormruler.

6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, Conduit, $25.

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
