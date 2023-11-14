PLUR hard with DJ Icey, Kimball Collins and more at Orlando's AAHZ reunion on Thanksgiving eve

Nonetheless, the PLUR ethos was in effect.
Fast-forward to these apocalyptic times and we could use a double dose of all the above right now. Thankfully, it’s time again for the annual pre-Thanksgiving reunion of AAHZ, the historic and seminal Orlando dance event that launched not just a scene but a generation.
For their latest mass, AAHZ will feature a solid-gold lineup of DJs Icey, Kimball Collins, Dave Cannalte and Andy Hughes, all locals who went on to international profiles. Crowning the event will be a live performance by bass kings Dynamix II. Come dive back in and lose yourself in the glow of clubland yore before you have to face your uncle’s deep-web diatribes at the Thanksgiving table the next day.
8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, The Beacham, $25-$550.
