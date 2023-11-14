PLUR hard with DJ Icey, Kimball Collins and more at Orlando's AAHZ reunion on Thanksgiving eve

click to enlarge Photo courtesy DJ Icey/Facebook DJ Icey comes to AAHZ on Thanksgiving eve

Location Details The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-648-8363 5 events 158 articles

Peace, love, unity, respect: They seem like abstract notions from a fairytale. But those sentiments once existed in the perhaps equally mythical time of the underground rave scene of the late 1980s and 1990s. Oh yeah, the beats and the drugs helped.Nonetheless, the PLUR ethos was in effect.Fast-forward to these apocalyptic times and we could use a double dose of all the above right now. Thankfully, it’s time again for the annual pre-Thanksgiving reunion of AAHZ, the historic and seminal Orlando dance event that launched not just a scene but a generation.For their latest mass, AAHZ will feature a solid-gold lineup of DJs Icey, Kimball Collins, Dave Cannalte and Andy Hughes, all locals who went on to international profiles. Crowning the event will be a live performance by bass kings Dynamix II. Come dive back in and lose yourself in the glow of clubland yore before you have to face your uncle’s deep-web diatribes at the Thanksgiving table the next day.