Plaza Live Orlando announces closure for renovations starting in June

The closure — officially starting on June 1 — was announced via a post to the venue's social media channels earlier this week, outlining extensive upgrades to both staging and the venue interior:
The Plaza Live will begin renovations on June 1st, 2023. The venue will be closed to the public during this time, but the improvements will be well worth the wait. Funded in part by the Orange County Tourist Development Tax, renovation upgrades will include a new sound system, lighting, stage equipment, and redesigned seating for better audience comfort and sightlines. The lobby will also be updated for a more welcoming and functional space.
The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation went after the venue's liquor license earlier this year for hosting a supposedly lewd drag show that turned out not to be lewd at all.
It's unknown as of this writing how long exactly these renovations will take, but a cursory peek at the venue's calendar reveals that — after Saturday's Margaret Cho show — there is nothing else on the books until a rescheduled Judy Collins show in January of next year(!).
