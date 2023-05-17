Plaza Live Orlando announces closure for renovations starting in June

The Margaret Cho show on Saturday is the last event at the Milk District venue for awhile

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 12:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Plaza Live closes for renovations in June - Photo courtesy Plaza Live/Facebook
Photo courtesy Plaza Live/Facebook
Plaza Live closes for renovations in June
Milk District venue the Plaza Live will be closing its doors within days for renovations.

The closure — officially starting on June 1 — was announced  via a post to the venue's social media channels earlier this week, outlining extensive upgrades to both staging and the venue interior:

The Plaza Live will begin renovations on June 1st, 2023. The venue will be closed to the public during this time, but the improvements will be well worth the wait. Funded in part by the Orange County Tourist Development Tax, renovation upgrades will include a new sound system, lighting, stage equipment, and redesigned seating for better audience comfort and sightlines. The lobby will also be updated for a more welcoming and functional space. 

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation went after the venue's liquor license earlier this year for hosting a supposedly lewd drag show that turned out not to be lewd at all.

It's unknown as of this writing how long exactly these renovations will take, but a cursory peek at the venue's calendar reveals that — after Saturday's Margaret Cho show — there is nothing else on the books until a rescheduled Judy Collins show in January of next year(!).

Event Details
Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho

Sat., May 20, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

Related
The Plaza Live may have its liquor license pulled by a preening Governor

Orlando venue Plaza Live threatened with loss of liquor license over hosting drag show last year: ‘In the United States we do not allow the government to determine what we can read, see or hear.’

Location Details

The Plaza Live

425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

407-228-1220

3 events 195 articles
The Plaza Live

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando's House of Blues hosts Swedish pop superstar Tove Lo

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’

By Bao Le-Huu

Catch a wild night of rock+roll in Orlando when Teen Cobra, Mercy Mercy, Tremolords and Cracked Molar go ‘Over the Edge’

Powerhouse Orlando folk collective Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn for a good cause

Orlando's Cathedral Bells get seriously dreamy with new album 'Everything at Once'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once'

Also in Music

Tuneful Tampa invasion on Sunday when Pohgoh and Have Gun, Will Travel play Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Pohgoh and Have Gun Will Travel wrap up tour in Orlando Sunday

European electro-industrial legend Leaether Strip gets transgressive at Conduit this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Leaether Strip plays exclusive Florida show at Conduit

KT Kink, Fjshwjfe, Snotnoze Saleem and Los Jarritos show off the wilder hues of the Central Florida underground

By Bao Le-Huu

KT Kink features on a bill of Central Florida's ildest this weekend

Powerhouse Orlando folk collective Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Swamp Sistas take over the Fringe Lawn for a good cause
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us