Paramore is coming to Orlando with a new album, rekindled fire and plenty to say about Gov. Ron DeSantis

click to enlarge Photo by Zachary Gray Paramore will pull no punches at the Amway Center on Tuesday

With the barrage of hateful laws serving no one except a greedy crew of cynical politicians, the entire state of Florida can feel like “Misery Business’” global headquarters. The good news is, Hayley Williams of Paramore is ready to start a union.Almost 20 years on from their founding, the Nashville rock band is in the midst of a North American tour in support of their sixth album,, released in February via Atlantic. They’ll be coming to Orlando’s Amway Center on Tuesday.A proud defender of human rights, last weekend Williams made headlines after announcing on stage at the Adjacent Music Festival in Atlantic City, “If you vote for Ron DeSantis, you’re fucking dead to me.”As we enter Pride Month and Orlando’s annual Pulse Remembrance events, we deeply appreciate the lead singer’s sentiment. The band has long supported LGBTQ+ rights, criticizing bills in their home state of Tennessee that Florida has also passed, targeting gender-affirming health care for transgender people and drag shows. Williams called the bills “regressive and unfathomably harmful.”Orlando’s congressional Rep. Maxwell Frost joined the band in Washington, D.C., over the weekend for a run through “Misery Business” and a rousing cry of “Fuck Ron DeSantis,” so it’s on. Bloc Party and Genesis Owusu share the stage with Paramore.