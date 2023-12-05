P!nk is getting the party started in Orlando again next year and this time it's in a stadium

click to enlarge Courtesy photo P!nk returns to Orlando in 2024 for a stadium show

It seems like Florida is an endless summer … at least for pop sensation P!nk.

The American singer-songwriter just announced her “Summer Carnival” 2024 tour — complete with an autumnal Orlando return — even though she just played the Amway Center just last month.

Upgrading from an arena to a stadium, the “Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour” will start next August and include two Florida stops — one at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Nov. 18, and the other at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Nov. 23.

P!nk’s 2023 touring racked up nearly $350 million in ticket sales across North America, Europe and the U.K.



To top off her upcoming tour, the pop star is bringing some famous friends on the road. The 2024 run will feature fellow 1990s hitmaker Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutUp as they travel across North America.

Presale for the “Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour” will begin Thursday, with the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, through Ticketmaster.