P!nk is getting the party started in Orlando again next year and this time it's in a stadium

She likes us, she really likes us

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 6:51 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge P!nk returns to Orlando in 2024 for a stadium show - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
P!nk returns to Orlando in 2024 for a stadium show

It seems like Florida is an endless summer … at least for pop sensation P!nk.

The American singer-songwriter just announced her “Summer Carnival” 2024 tour — complete with an autumnal Orlando return — even though she just played the Amway Center just last month.

Upgrading from an arena to a stadium, the “Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour” will start next August and include two Florida stops — one at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Nov. 18, and the other at Miami’s LoanDepot Park on Nov. 23. 

Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

9 events 71 articles

P!nk’s 2023 touring racked up nearly $350 million in ticket sales across North America, Europe and the U.K.

To top off her upcoming tour, the pop star is bringing some famous friends on the road. The 2024 run will feature fellow 1990s hitmaker Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutUp as they travel across North America.

Presale for the “Summer Carnival 2024 Stadium Tour” will begin Thursday, with the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, through Ticketmaster.

Related
P!nk will be giving away copies of banned books during her South Florida tour stops

P!nk announces plans to give away copies of banned books at upcoming South Florida shows: Has P!nk gone lit-punk?

Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

9 events 71 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring joint anniversary to an Orlando arena in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring extended anniversary tour to Orlando next year

Ben Nichols of Lucero brings rescheduled Bikeriders Orlando tour stop to Will's Pub

By Grayson Keglovic

Ben Nichols of Lucero at last brings The Bikeriders tour to Orlando

Dance enigma Tripp St. plays Orlando's Social on Thursday

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance enigma Tripp St. plays The Social on Thursday

Orlando Gay Chorus 'Make the Yuletide Gay' over two weekends in Central Florida

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando Gay Chorus make the Yuletide GAY for the next two weekends

Also in Music

Sing your life at the 'Lou's Karaoke Fundraiser' for the Mills 50 venue on Sunday

By Matthew Moyer

Uncle Lou in front of Uncle Lou's — the site of a karaoke fundraiser on Sunday

Shoegaze and UFOs go together like chocolate and peanut butter for Orlando's Saucers Over Washington

By Bao Le-Huu

Saucers Over Washington release new single "Desert Sky"

Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday

Not just a Mother Juno offshoot, Tiger Beat deals in heady and joyous rock primitivism

By Bao Le-Huu

The mind behind Mother Juno releases ecstatic guitar sounds as Tiger Beat
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us