Orlando's Cathedral Bells get seriously dreamy with new album 'Everything at Once'

Eyes down here (to my shoes), buddy

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once' - Photo by Kelsey Karrh
Photo by Kelsey Karrh
Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once'
Orlando’s Cathedral Bells have come a long way since their 2019 emergence. But throughout all the changes that’ve turned Matt Messore’s solo bedroom project into a full touring band of national profile,

Cathedral Bells have always been exactly where they want to be, sonically speaking. Even in their debut, their dream-pop signature was specific, clear and considered. Messore has maintained strict faith to the aesthetic, honing it with just a little more refinement each time out.

True to that trajectory, the just-released 13-song album Everything at Once is both a continuation and furtherance of the Cathedral Bells sound. Their dream-pop still floats in the allure of perpetual twilight, a play of light and shadow between gauzy, immaculate melodies and moody post-punk hues.


Perhaps the most notable of the subtle distinctions is that their shoegaze tendencies are more reserved sometimes even yielding to a crystalline focus that allows finer details like vocals to shine unfiltered.

Everything at Once is the work of a band in the pursuit of perfection, not revelation. The album is released by Philadelphia indie label Born Losers Records (home to notable acts like Frankie Rose, Donzii, Anthony Green and Surf Rock Is Dead) and now streams everywhere.

You can see Cathedral Bells play it live at their release show with Leaving Time, The Synthetics, Eyelash and Off-Track. (8 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Will’s Pub, $12-$15)

Event Details
Cathedral Bells, Leaving Time, The Synthetics, Eyelash, Off-Track

Sat., May 20, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$12-$15

