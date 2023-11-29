Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

Courtesy photo Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday

As music heads everywhere survey their Spotify Wrapped roundups [], you can also wrap up your music-buying jones and/or gifting duties at this cornerstone event of analog-music slinging.To wit, vendors from all over the state converge at the Fairgrounds with mountains of records, tapes, CDs, band shirts, magazines and sundry memorabilia.And that’s it. No frills, no bells and whistles. It’s been going strong for decades, so why mess with the formula? And the early start time is no joke; these people are serious.