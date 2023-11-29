Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

Time for a good crate-digging expedition

By on Wed, Nov 29, 2023 at 2:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday
As music heads everywhere survey their Spotify Wrapped roundups [there is no fucking way I listened to “Silver Springs” that many times], you can also wrap up your music-buying jones and/or gifting duties at this cornerstone event of analog-music slinging.

To wit, vendors from all over the state converge at the Fairgrounds with mountains of records, tapes, CDs, band shirts, magazines and sundry memorabilia.

And that’s it. No frills, no bells and whistles. It’s been going strong for decades, so why mess with the formula? And the early start time is no joke; these people are serious.

7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandorecordshow.com, $3.

Event Details
Orlando Record and CD Show

Orlando Record and CD Show

Sun., Dec. 3, 7 a.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Location Details

Central Florida Fairgrounds

4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

407-295-3247

7 events 60 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra deck Orlando's halls

By Shelton Hull

Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center

Lil Jon to DJ in Orlando on the last Friday of 2023

By Matthew Moyer

Lil Jon DJs in Orlando on Dec. 29

HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts

By Bao Le-Huu

HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form

Also in Music

Busta Rhymes is bringing the bus-a-bus to Orlando's House of Blues next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Busta Rhymes comes to Orlando on April Fool's Day

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra deck Orlando's halls

By Shelton Hull

Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center

Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form promises an eclectic bill of Orlando experimentalists at Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Jonas Van den Bossche is only one of the acts playing Sonic. Acous.tic Re.Form

HIRS Collective play Orlando on Sunday with M.A.C.E., Thrull and Watts

By Bao Le-Huu

HIRS Collective play Orlando at last on Sunday
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us