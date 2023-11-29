Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

To wit, vendors from all over the state converge at the Fairgrounds with mountains of records, tapes, CDs, band shirts, magazines and sundry memorabilia.
And that’s it. No frills, no bells and whistles. It’s been going strong for decades, so why mess with the formula? And the early start time is no joke; these people are serious.
7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandorecordshow.com, $3.
