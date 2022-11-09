Orlando rapper Mave drops swaggering new single 'Danchou'

click to enlarge Photo by Tyla Harrington Mave

Orlando rapper Mave is about to salute Veterans Day by unveiling some of his most assured work yet.A combat veteran himself, Mave — who also records under the aliases Mave910 and Marcus Auraylius — is a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and engineer who’s appeared on records with the likes of Orlando breakout Niko Is and toured with Talib Kweli. On Friday, he’ll be dropping new single “Danchou.”Produced by OT Hus, “Danchou” is a swaggering, empowered joint that rolls with a boss-strutting beat and a tight hook that sounds dug up from a deep bin of vintage Afrobeat records. Trading bars with area rapper Nicey Most, the two MCs ride the bounce with smooth, unhurried flow that exudes pure confidence.Released by local indie label Soul Reacher Academy, “Danchou” will stream everywhere Nov. 11.