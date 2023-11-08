Orlando music lifer Jeff Hindman drops new EP as dreamy duo Shampoo Tears

Another unexpected creative left turn from this local musician

By on Wed, Nov 8, 2023 at 11:19 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando's Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle Shampoo Tears drops EP - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Orlando's Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle Shampoo Tears drops EP

From the sheer range of his taste and pursuits, Orlando’s Jeff Hindman is a music head after my own heart. OG ravers around here remember the pounding drum-and-bass sets by DJ Jeffee from the dance-music golden era of the 1990s. Longtime Americana scenesters should recall the vintage country stylings of DJ White Lightning (of WPRK radio show “Pickin’ Grinnin’ and Sinnin’”) and classic country band Giddy Up Go. But probably few know that Hindman was the same guy wearing all these guises.

In establishing a name in both those two unlikely poles on the music spectrum, this local chameleon has cut one of the most interesting footprints in Orlando music history. If you’re still scratching your head over the duality of Hindman’s interests, his latest project might just scramble your brain altogether. 

Jeff Hindman’s brand-new vehicle is a band project called Shampoo Tears that’s rooted in neither dance nor country but rather indie pop. Currently a duo of songwriter Hindman and lead guitarist Hope Russo, Shampoo Tears officially debuts today with the release of the Benji EP.

The album’s four tracks introduce the band with a sound that rides a dreamy frequency between synth-pop and jangle-pop. The soft electronics set a wispy backdrop for the balmy melodies, while the chiming guitars lend organic tones and gentle sparkle. With sweet and economical arrangements, Shampoo Tears arrive on the scene like a beckoning zephyr. While the band rehearses to eventually become a live act, Benji is now available both digitally  for download/streaming and as a limited-edition cassette on Bandcamp.


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Pitbull, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin bring their musical 'Trilogy' to Orlando

By Grayson Keglovic

The holy trilogy of Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Islesias take Orlando

France's Phoenix ready to land in Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday

Marc Ribot meets Charlie Chaplin in Orlando this week

By Kyle Eagle

Marc Ribot

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula and Will Bess will melt your brains at Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer and more play Stardust Sunday

Also in Music

Orlando concert calendar: Live music around town Nov. 8-14

By Kristin Howard and Jessica Bryce Young

Sexyy Red performs at the Beacham Thursday, Nov. 9

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer, Black Caligula and Will Bess will melt your brains at Stardust Video

By Bao Le-Huu

Tear Sponsor, Alien Observer and more play Stardust Sunday

France's Phoenix ready to land in Orlando's House of Blues this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Phoenix play House of Blues Sunday

Death-grind supergroup Brujeria promise total sonic chaos at Winter Park's Conduit

By Matthew Moyer

Brueria play Orlando next week
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us