Orlando indie duo Shampoo Tears release new mini-album 'Tidal Wave,' a quantum leap forward

click to enlarge Photo by Agnes Haus Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music

When Orlando act Shampoo Tears debuted last year with maiden release theEP, it was just a studio dream. Now it seems bandleader Jeff Hindman — who has a long and interesting local CV that includes stints as drum & bass luminary DJ Jeffee and head of traditionalist country band Giddy Up Go — is putting his chips into this new indie-pop project as the next discrete chapter in his accomplished and varied music career.In the time since Shampoo Tears’ recorded debut, the duo of Jeff Hindman and Hope Russo has sprouted legs to become a gigging band who’ve just followed up with the recent release of their sophomore collection,This new six-song EP is a look at Shampoo Tears that’s both a bit more extensive and evolved. While their dream-pop formula remains the same, this outing dials it in with more assurance and craft.The guitars — immaculately pretty, almost twee and very British — still coax with gentle strokes in soft focus. The light electronic touches continue to lull with airy washes of translucence. Butis already an evolution for Shampoo Tears.The band’s subtle aura is drawn this time with greater fineness.Meanwhile, the crystal melodies are both more pronounced and more memorable. It all amounts to a refined gestalt that will please fans of The Field Mice, The Ocean Blue and the like. Besides seeing physical release on U.K. label Shore Dive Records,now also streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist.