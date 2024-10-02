Orlando indie duo Shampoo Tears release new mini-album 'Tidal Wave,' a quantum leap forward

FFO: The Field Mice and The Ocean Blue

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music - Photo by Agnes Haus
Photo by Agnes Haus
Jeff Hindman's Shampoo Tears releases new music
When Orlando act Shampoo Tears debuted last year with maiden release the Benji EP, it was just a studio dream. Now it seems bandleader Jeff Hindman — who has a long and interesting local CV that includes stints as drum & bass luminary DJ Jeffee and head of traditionalist country band Giddy Up Go — is putting his chips into this new indie-pop project as the next discrete chapter in his accomplished and varied music career.

In the time since Shampoo Tears’ recorded debut, the duo of Jeff Hindman and Hope Russo has sprouted legs to become a gigging band who’ve just followed up with the recent release of their sophomore collection, Tidal Wave.

This new six-song EP is a look at Shampoo Tears that’s both a bit more extensive and evolved. While their dream-pop formula remains the same, this outing dials it in with more assurance and craft.

The guitars — immaculately pretty, almost twee and very British — still coax with gentle strokes in soft focus. The light electronic touches continue to lull with airy washes of translucence. But Tidal Wave is already an evolution for Shampoo Tears.
The band’s subtle aura is drawn this time with greater fineness.

Meanwhile, the crystal melodies are both more pronounced and more memorable. It all amounts to a refined gestalt that will please fans of The Field Mice, The Ocean Blue and the like. Besides seeing physical release on U.K. label Shore Dive Records, Tidal Wave now also streams everywhere and sits atop TLU's Spotify playlist.



Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025

Italian metal act Nanowar of Steel is coming to Conduit to whimsically rock Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

Nanowar of Steel will whimsically rock you

Shaq announces his Bass All-Stars Block Party happening in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Shaq wants to block-party with you

'Enough About Me' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz as he releases star-studded solo album

By Bao Le-Huu

'Enough About Me,' says Orlando musician Jeff Ilgenfritz

Scottish punk lifers The Exploited storm into DeLand this week

By Bao Le-Huu

The Exploited come to … DeLand!

Freestyle Free for All brings freewheeling and still fresh sounds to downtown Orlando

By Bao Le-Huu

It's a freestyle party in Orlando this weekend

Beware of Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani, who takes over the Abbey this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is coming to Orlando

Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025
More

October 2, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us