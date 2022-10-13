ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando drag legend Ginger Minj goes full 'Hocus Pocus' in new 'I Put a Spell on You' music video

By on Thu, Oct 13, 2022 at 4:04 pm


Orlando drag star and singer Ginger Minj has your spooky season needs covered. Not only is she featured in the new Hocus Pocus sequel, she's just realized a jazzy vamp through Screamin' Jay Hawkins' I Put a Spell on You" as an unlikely tribute.

Minj has dedicated this faithfully eerie cover of "Spell" to her "drag mom" Bette Midler — also a star of both Hocus Pocus films. Midler performed the song in the original Hocus Pocus and it was an over-the-top  showstopper.

“You can walk into any gay bar in the country between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, and most likely you’ll find a trio of queens lip-syncing this song. I thought: ‘It’s been 29 years, let’s give it a little facelift!’” said Minj to Huffpost about her cover.

The video stars Minj in full Winifred Sanderson attire, with queens Gidget Galore and MR MS Adrien as sister witches Mary and Sarah.


