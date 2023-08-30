Orlando country firebrands Skinny McGee and Chris Bell team up as The Headshakes for Lil Indie's gig

Familiar faces and sounds with a new moniker

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Skinny McGee and Chris Bell's Handshakes play out this weekend - Phtoo courtesy Skinny McGee/Facebook
Phtoo courtesy Skinny McGee/Facebook
Skinny McGee and Chris Bell's Handshakes play out this weekend
The Handshakes are new but the players are local legends. As members of outstanding rockabilly combo Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers, lead man Skinny McGee and harmonica virtuoso Chris Bell were some of the brightest stars during the original Will’s Pub era at Loch Haven. From their electrifying performances of that time, they’ve since held a deep and exalted place in the local hall of fame.

Now, they’ve teamed back up to become The Handshakes. There’s only been one song released so far, but new single “I’ll Ramble On” is a perfectly faithful slice of traditional, pre-rock & roll country, and the cowboy crooning suits Skinny very well. Go see some homegrown heroes in a fresh new light.

7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Lil Indie’s, free.

Event Details
The Handshakes: Skinny Mcgee, Chris Bell

The Handshakes: Skinny Mcgee, Chris Bell

Sat., Sept. 2, 7 p.m.

Lil Indie's 1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

free
Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

20 events 68 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Party (un)officially 'Best of Orlando' style at Will's Pub on Sunday with The Fatties and more

By Matthew Moyer

The Fatties play this officially unofffical 'Best of Orlando' party

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

Also in Music

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center puts out SOS fundraising request after rent apparently tripled

By Matthew Moyer

Blue Bamboo is facing a triple-rent increase
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us