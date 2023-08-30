Orlando country firebrands Skinny McGee and Chris Bell team up as The Headshakes for Lil Indie's gig

Phtoo courtesy Skinny McGee/Facebook Skinny McGee and Chris Bell's Handshakes play out this weekend

The Handshakes are new but the players are local legends. As members of outstanding rockabilly combo Skinny McGee & His Mayhem Makers, lead man Skinny McGee and harmonica virtuoso Chris Bell were some of the brightest stars during the original Will’s Pub era at Loch Haven. From their electrifying performances of that time, they’ve since held a deep and exalted place in the local hall of fame.Now, they’ve teamed back up to become The Handshakes. There’s only been one song released so far, but new single “I’ll Ramble On” is a perfectly faithful slice of traditional, pre-rock & roll country, and the cowboy crooning suits Skinny very well. Go see some homegrown heroes in a fresh new light.