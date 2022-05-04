VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando concert picks this weekend: Better Strangers, Executioner's Mask, and Ho99o9 with N8NOFACE

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 1:00 am

Ho99o9
Ho99o9 photo by Igor Klepev

If you go out, be safe, be cool.

Ho99o9, N8NOFACE: For their sonic and physical extremity on stage, incendiary rap punks Ho99o9 are already underground legends on the live circuit. Orlando knows this well because whenever they come to town, they leave a trail of destruction and bodies in their wake. This time, though, they're coming with N8NOFACE, a West Coast electro-punk artist whose dark and twisted fantasies may be the best match I've seen yet for Ho99o9's lurid intensity. The touring bill will arrive here hot on the fresh release of N8NOFACE's grimy-ass new album, Homicide, so expect extra sickness. (7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, Henao Contemporary Center, $18)

Better Strangers, King Complex, Skyclub, Kerry Courtney: Miami's Better Strangers don't like to lead with it, but they happen to have rock royalty tucked in their ranks. Drummer Nic Collins is the son of Phil Collins. And though he's barely into his 20s, he's been keeping the beat in arenas around the world for years with both his father and Genesis. Better Strangers, however, is his own thing with his bandmates. And they just debuted themselves to the world last month with widescreen single "But I Don't Know Your Name." Now, they come here with an all-Florida bill to more fully introduce themselves. (7 p.m. Sunday, May 8, Will's Pub, $12)

Executioner's Mask, Expander, Kaupe, Vacancy, TTN: Few bills attempt to capture the spectrum of dark music like this impressively expansive one. Between the gothic post-punk of Philadelphia's Executioner's Mask and the crushing metal punk of Austin's Expander, the headlining Profound Lore labelmates set the amplitude wide. Filling the range between will be the excellent noise punk of St. Pete's Vacancy, the heavy progressive rock of DeLand's Kaupe and the blistering industrial rock of Orlando's TTN. It's a great sampler of national and regional talent that's heavy on the darkness. (8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, Will's Pub, $12)

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Music Slideshows

