Orlando concert picks this week: Tonstartssbandht, Vacations, Buffalo Nichols

Tonstartssbandht, Daisy-Chain, Death Tremors: After a succession of postponements in their attempts to get back out on the road, the hometown show by local psych breakouts Tonstartssbandht is finally happening.

Although their touring life has been beleaguered by COVID, the Orlando brothers are actually riding high on a significant recent roll that's seen them release a very focused album created entirely here (Petunia) on Mexican Summer and have some of their early albums reissued — complete with vinyl — through Brooklyn's Fire Talk Records. (7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, Will's Pub, $10 advance/$12 DOS)

Vacations, Dreamgirl, Mustard Service: Can't go on vacation? Well, this lovely bill brings the vacation to you. And not just because it's headlined by a band actually named Vacations, an act from Australia whose indie rock is a summery reverie. The openers will also keep you in a leisurely state of mind. Missouri's Dreamgirl will make Tennis fans swoon with cooing indie-pop that's a little less nostalgic but every bit as charming. And the Latin-infused coastal pop of Miami's Mustard Service bring the tropical breezes. (7 p.m. Thursday, March 31, The Abbey, $16)

Buffalo Nichols: Fat Possum is as legit an indie-rock label as they come. But the Mississippi imprint actually built its initial cred as a blues label, and an amazing one at that, releasing music from greats like R.L. Burnside, Junior Kimbrough and T-Model Ford. After almost 20 years away, it was Buffalo Nichols who finally convinced Fat Possum to dip back into the blues and release his debut album last October. And for good reason.

Over generations, traditional blues has somehow become largely defined by a bunch of old white hacks who sound more inspired by Roadhouse than the Delta. Young guns like Nichols, however, are reclaiming it. Unlike the commercialized electric blues that's become institutional, his largely acoustic style brings things back to a rural essence. Elemental and articulate, Nichols' sound makes the blues something that's both young and Black again. In a time of racial reckoning not seen since the 1960s, his brand of revivalism gives an old form an injection of poignant new relevance. (7 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, Tuffy's Music Box, $15 GA/$50 table for 2/$100 table for 4)