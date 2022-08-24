ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando concert picks this week: Joe Buck Yourself, Peaches, Hannah Stokes, Eugene Snowden, Perturbator

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Hannah Stokes plays Stardust on Friday - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Hannah Stokes plays Stardust on Friday

If you’re coming out, be safe, be cool.

Joe Buck Yourself: Being the demon- faced hellion on stage with acts like the Legendary Shack Shakers, Hank III and Assjack has made Joe Buck one of the more iconic characters in the Southern underground. On his own, the outlaw diablo specializes in nasty roots punk that’s raw and misanthropic. Local support will be Ramblers frontman Ryan Thorn. (8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Lil Indie’s, no cover)

Hannah Stokes EP Release Party: Orlando indie-folk songstress Hannah Stokes has been working toward this emergence for a long time. Her Hollow Bones EP will be her first collection in more than seven years, and this performance will be the debut of her full band.

From the glimpses released so far, though, it seems the time’s been well-spent ripening her sensibilities to finally match her natural and enveloping voice. Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse and Feral Familiar open. (7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10-$12)

Peaches, Kalifa: When The Teaches of Peaches stormed the scene at the dawn of the millennium, X-rated electro-pop provocateur Peaches showed she was here to reclaim the balls from the establishment and own everything like a boss-ass bitch. Ever since, she’s remained a touchstone of forceful, subversive feminism with her conceptual and performative outrageousness. Now, on the belated 20th anniversary of that landmark album, the mighty Peaches returns to get brilliantly nasty like only she can.

Event Details
Peaches

Peaches

Mon., Aug. 29, 8 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$29-$45

Eugene Snowden & Friends Birthday Boogie: You’d never know Eugene Snowden was turning 60 — not by listening to him, and certainly not by watch- ing him. But this soul supernova has long been one of the hardest performers to ever come out of Orlando, with no suggestion so far of even slowing down.

Take this birthday blowout for proof. Flanked by powerhouse friends, the man will hold court on stage for a marathon night. First, he’ll lead a maximal performance on the Will’s main stage, including a special set by Snowden’s international music project, Liberation 44. Afterwards, the party will spill over next door to Lil Indie’s, where he’ll do a late-night edition of his up-close and sweltering “10 Pints of Truth” engagements. Go bask in the eternal fire of a living Orlando legend. Viva, Eugene!

Event Details
Birthday Boogie Bash: Eugene Snowden, Liberation 44

Birthday Boogie Bash: Eugene Snowden, Liberation 44

Wed., Aug. 31, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$5

Perturbator, Health, Street Sects: The trinity of this stellar bill is that rare package of quality and diversity. Over the past decade, French darkwave artist Perturbator has gone from underground hero to breakout star. Increasingly industrial electro-rockers Health have made a career out of defying both genre and expectations, especially with their latest DISCO4 albums that pair them with a long list of collaborators that’s head-spinning in its range and excellence (e.g. JPEGMAFIA, Xiu Xiu, Nine Inch Nails and Ho99o9, as well as billmates Perturbator and Street Sects).

And Austin’s Street Sects have surged to the head of the new class of industrial music with sheer intensity. No shit, I saw someone actually pass out right in front of me from the smothering strobe lights, fog and noise of their 2018 performance at the dearly departed Blackstar. You betcher ass that’s an endorsement.

Event Details
Health, Perturbator

Health, Perturbator

Wed., Aug. 31, 7 p.m.

The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$27

[email protected]

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Trending

The Lumineers talk Florida memories and choosing setlists ahead of Orlando show Tuesday

By Sarah Kinbar

The Lumineers

Folk-pop duo the Lumineers to ramble into Orlando this week

By Shelton Hull

The Lumineers

K92.3 All Star Jam returns to Orlando with headliners Dan + Shay

By Matthew Moyer

Dan + Shay

Indie-pop band Snail Mail make good on a promise to return to Orlando

By Maisie Haney

Snail Mail plays the Beacham Tuesday night.

Also in Music

Orlando solo project Legos crafts post-rock fine in line and detail

By Bao Le-Huu

Legos

The Lumineers talk Florida memories and choosing setlists ahead of Orlando show Tuesday

By Sarah Kinbar

The Lumineers

Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, ‘Highway Killerz’; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper ‘Intifada’

By Bao Le-Huu

Fabulous Weapon: Juno White and Dee Dee Crittenden

Remembering Orlando musician and activist Eric Montanez

By Matthew Moyer

Eric Montanez fronting Human in January 2022
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us