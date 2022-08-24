Orlando concert picks this week: Joe Buck Yourself, Peaches, Hannah Stokes, Eugene Snowden, Perturbator

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Hannah Stokes plays Stardust on Friday

If you’re coming out, be safe, be cool.Being the demon- faced hellion on stage with acts like the Legendary Shack Shakers, Hank III and Assjack has made Joe Buck one of the more iconic characters in the Southern underground. On his own, the outlaw diablo specializes in nasty roots punk that’s raw and misanthropic. Local support will be Ramblers frontman Ryan Thorn.Orlando indie-folk songstress Hannah Stokes has been working toward this emergence for a long time. HerEP will be her first collection in more than seven years, and this performance will be the debut of her full band.From the glimpses released so far, though, it seems the time’s been well-spent ripening her sensibilities to finally match her natural and enveloping voice. Jordan Foley & the Wheelhouse and Feral Familiar open.Whenstormed the scene at the dawn of the millennium, X-rated electro-pop provocateur Peaches showed she was here to reclaim the balls from the establishment and own everything like a boss-ass bitch. Ever since, she’s remained a touchstone of forceful, subversive feminism with her conceptual and performative outrageousness. Now, on the belated 20th anniversary of that landmark album, the mighty Peaches returns to get brilliantly nasty like only she can.You’d never know Eugene Snowden was turning 60 — not by listening to him, and certainly not by watch- ing him. But this soul supernova has long been one of the hardest performers to ever come out of Orlando, with no suggestion so far of even slowing down.Take this birthday blowout for proof. Flanked by powerhouse friends, the man will hold court on stage for a marathon night. First, he’ll lead a maximal performance on the Will’s main stage, including a special set by Snowden’s international music project, Liberation 44. Afterwards, the party will spill over next door to Lil Indie’s, where he’ll do a late-night edition of his up-close and sweltering “10 Pints of Truth” engagements. Go bask in the eternal fire of a living Orlando legend. Viva, Eugene!The trinity of this stellar bill is that rare package of quality and diversity. Over the past decade, French darkwave artist Perturbator has gone from underground hero to breakout star. Increasingly industrial electro-rockers Health have made a career out of defying both genre and expectations, especially with their latestalbums that pair them with a long list of collaborators that’s head-spinning in its range and excellence (e.g. JPEGMAFIA, Xiu Xiu, Nine Inch Nails and Ho99o9, as well as billmates Perturbator and Street Sects).And Austin’s Street Sects have surged to the head of the new class of industrial music with sheer intensity. No shit, I saw someone actually pass out right in front of me from the smothering strobe lights, fog and noise of their 2018 performance at the dearly departed Blackstar. You betcher ass that’s an endorsement.

