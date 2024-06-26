BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orlando concert calendar: JMSN, Dangerous Summer, Yoi Toki, PVRIS and plenty more

Live music around town

Wed, Jun 26, 2024 at 1:00 am

The Dangerous Summer
The Dangerous Summer Courtesy photo

Wednesday, June 26

The Dangerous Summer, Bad Luck, Rosecoloredworld 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $20; 407-246-1419.

Sean Holcomb 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35.

Thursday, June 27

Emotional Boy, St. Sugar, Sarah Gross 6 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; $15; 407-270-7926.

Hannah Ellis 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Outvilla Sessions 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $7-$10; 321-356-6009.

Will Patrick 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $15.

click to enlarge The Dangerous Summer - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Dangerous Summer

Friday, June 28

The Brian McKnight 4 9 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $59.50-$69.50; 407-351-5483.

Feid 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $65-$240; 800-745-3000.

Florida Man's Revenge 8 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 407-322-7475.

JMSN 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $22; 407-246-1419.

Leah Senior and Kairos Creature Club 8 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

The Smoking Jackets 8 pm; Tuffy's Music Box, 200 Myrtle Ave., Sanford; free.

Telephone, Doxy 8 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Yoi Toki: Macross 82-99, Vantage, Engelwood 9 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-648-8363.

Saturday, June 29

Camp Trash, Woolbright, Bonus, Like Father 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $15; 407-246-1419.

Charlie Zaa 7 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $55-$90; 407-934-2583.

Indorphine, American Scythe, Beast Pussy, 10 Foot Mountain 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $12-$15.

Malie Donn, World Boom, Harry Hype, Kevin Hype, DJ Platinum 9 pm; Level 13 Event Center, 5043 Edgewater Drive; $38-$137.75; 407-717-5312.

Mother Mother, Cavetown, Destroy Boys 6:30 pm; Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $44-$160; 407-295-3247.

Native Sons, Fyre Inside, Beyond Silence, Failure Protocol 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $15; 407-322-7475.

The Steel Crows, Lily of the Valley, Montra, Magi, Sknydp 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $12-$15; 407-673-2712.

Steeln' Peaches 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25-$60.

Sunday, June 30

DJ Mispac3 Summer B-Day Bash 9 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Lightwatch, Holly Pocket 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; 407-322-7475.

Nik and Reema 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $25.

Pariah, Mind Virus, God-Rot, Catcher and the Rye, High Pressure, Fear the Light 6 pm; The S.P.O.T., 6633 E. Colonial Drive; $10-$15.

Roberto Carlos 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $65-$295; 800-745-3000.

Sanford Jazz Ensemble 3 pm; Ritz Theater at the Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center, 201 S. Magnolia Ave., Sanford; $27.50; 407-321-8111.

click to enlarge Lynn Gunn of PVRIS - courtesy photo
courtesy photo
Lynn Gunn of PVRIS

Tuesday, July 2

Codefendants (with Zeta as backing band), 430 Steps, TV Generation 8 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

PVRIS, Pale Waves, Bruses 6 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $35-$85; 407-934-2583.


June 26, 2024

