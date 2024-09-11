Orlando concert calendar: Jelly Roll, Cigarettes After Sex, Sueco, Voctave

Plus lots more live music around town

By and on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 1:00 am

Jelly Roll plays the Kia Center Tuesday
Wednesday, Sept. 11

Claire Vandiver 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $14.50.

Nesto's Jazz Trio: Plays Chick Corea 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Twenty One Pilots 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Cyberfunx 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10.

The Fall of Troy, The Number 12 Looks Like You, Strawberry Girls, Rhododendron 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50; 407-246-1419.

Hypercore 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$10; 407-801-7005.

The Lox 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $52.50-$152; 407-648- 8363.

Parrot Heads of Central Florida Second Thursday Phlocking 5 pm; The Porch, 643 N. Orange Ave., free; 407-234-6886.

Ryan Waters Band 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Friday, Sept. 13

Cigarettes After Sex 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$145; 800-745-3000.

Depths of Baciu, Goonlord, Burn Absolute, Convicted to Die, Instigator 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.

Hed PE 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-322-7475.

John Pizzarelli Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Joybird Jamboree: The Strungouts, Waste Coast, The Hidden Gems 7 pm; Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive; $5; 407-951-5436.

The Pinko Beats, Ex Monarch, Bichromatica, Valley in the Sky 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$90; 407-646-2182.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Herbie Hancock 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$189.50; 844-513-2014.

John Pizzarelli Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Oceano, To The Grave, VCTMS, Half Me 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Pokey LaFarge 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Punk In The Park American Road Trip: Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L. and more ; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $59-$149; 407-295-3247.

Set It Off, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, Post Profit 5 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $38.50-$84; 407-934-2583.

Something Corporate, Kevin Devine 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$66; 407-351-5483.

Woodstock '94 Tribute: American Idiots, Not Nine Inch Nails, DJ Lavidicus 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Ceelo, JT Money 3 pm; Post Time Lounge, 2500 S. Highway 17-92, Longwood; 407-834-9396.

John Pizzarelli Trio 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Sueco, Gxtp 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$40; 407-228-1220.

Monday, Sept. 16

Alec Benjamin, Matt Hansen 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50-$89.50; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Hail the Sun, A Lot Like Birds 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50-$35; 407-648-8363.

Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $50-$180; 800-745-3000.

Thomas Milovac Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $14.50-$24.50.

Kristin Howard

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
