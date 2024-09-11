Orlando concert calendar: Jelly Roll, Cigarettes After Sex, Sueco, Voctave

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Claire Vandiver 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $14.50.

Nesto's Jazz Trio: Plays Chick Corea 10 pm; Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.; free.

Twenty One Pilots 8 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; 800-745-3000.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Cyberfunx 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; $10.

The Fall of Troy, The Number 12 Looks Like You, Strawberry Girls, Rhododendron 7 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50; 407-246-1419.

Hypercore 10 pm; Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.; free-$10; 407-801-7005.

The Lox 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $52.50-$152; 407-648- 8363.

Parrot Heads of Central Florida Second Thursday Phlocking 5 pm; The Porch, 643 N. Orange Ave., free; 407-234-6886.

Ryan Waters Band 8 pm; Tin Roof, 8371 International Drive; free; 407-270-7926.

Friday, Sept. 13

Cigarettes After Sex 7 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $25-$145; 800-745-3000.

Depths of Baciu, Goonlord, Burn Absolute, Convicted to Die, Instigator 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $10-$15; 407-673-2712.

Hed PE 6 pm; West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford; $20; 407-322-7475.

John Pizzarelli Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Joybird Jamboree: The Strungouts, Waste Coast, The Hidden Gems 7 pm; Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive; $5; 407-951-5436.

The Pinko Beats, Ex Monarch, Bichromatica, Valley in the Sky 7 pm; Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road; $10; 407-623-3393.

Voctave: The Corner of Broadway and Main Street 7:30 pm; Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$90; 407-646-2182.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Herbie Hancock 8 pm; Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $35-$189.50; 844-513-2014.

John Pizzarelli Trio 7 & 9 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Oceano, To The Grave, VCTMS, Half Me 7 pm; Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park; $20; 407-673-2712.

Pokey LaFarge 6 pm; The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.; $25; 407-246-1419.

Punk In The Park American Road Trip: Alkaline Trio, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag, T.S.O.L. and more ; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $59-$149; 407-295-3247.

Set It Off, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, Post Profit 5 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $38.50-$84; 407-934-2583.

Something Corporate, Kevin Devine 8 pm; Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd.; $51-$66; 407-351-5483.

Woodstock '94 Tribute: American Idiots, Not Nine Inch Nails, DJ Lavidicus 7 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; $15.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Ceelo, JT Money 3 pm; Post Time Lounge, 2500 S. Highway 17-92, Longwood; 407-834-9396.

John Pizzarelli Trio 5 & 7:30 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $45-$60.

Sueco, Gxtp 6:30 pm; The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave.; $25-$40; 407-228-1220.

Monday, Sept. 16

Alec Benjamin, Matt Hansen 6:30 pm; House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista; $42.50-$89.50; 407-934-2583.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Hail the Sun, A Lot Like Birds 7 pm; The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.; $29.50-$35; 407-648-8363.

Jelly Roll, Warren Zeiders, Alexandra Kay 6:30 pm; Kia Center, 400 W. Church St.; $50-$180; 800-745-3000.

Thomas Milovac Quartet 7 pm; Judson's Live, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.; $14.50-$24.50.