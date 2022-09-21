ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando band Jim and the Sea Dragons release a primer on 1960s French surf sounds

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 10:19 am

click to enlarge Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons - Photo by Sara Dawson
Photo by Sara Dawson
Jim Colby of the Jim and the Sea Dragons

Did you know there’s such a thing as French surf rock? Like Serge Gainsbourg said, moi non plus. Thankfully, local instrumental band Jim and the Sea Dragons are well-versed in and have imported some on new album Sous les Paves, la Plage!

Surf scene vet Jim Colby went across the pond and all the way back to pre-Beatles France for inspiration this time out, covering surf songs originally recorded by French bands in the early 1960s. The 12-song album is a well-done collection of tubular gallops with a romantic Gallic edge. It’s a twist both lively and lovely on music nostalgia, and it’s up on Bandcamp.


Music Slideshows

Everything se saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Red Hot Chili Peppers' stadium show in Orlando
Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night

Everything we saw at Pup's show at Orlando's Plaza Live last night
Everything we saw over Will's Pub anniversary weekend

Everything we saw and heard over Will's Pub's 27th anniversary weekend in Orlando
Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

Everything we saw when Wet Leg and Faux Real played Orlando's Plaza Live

