Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last with new single "Stone Cold Love"

Backing vocalist no more

By on Wed, May 31, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last - Photo by Lynette Ortiz
Photo by Lynette Ortiz
Katie Burkess steps into the spotlight at last
A momentous new release is a fresh debut from an established local musician. Katie Burkess has long been a well-known, and well-heard, figure as backup singer in notable Orlando bands like the Legendary JC’s, Liberation 44, Eugene Snowden’s combos, the Absinthe Trio, Kevin Maines Band and Leisure Chief. But after well over a decade of high-profile ensemble work, Burkess is now finally stepping to the fore on her own with debut solo single “Stone Cold Love.”

Dripping in 1970s swagger, the song is a sweltering brick house of funk, soul and rock. It’s got the kind of pimp strut that turns heads and knocks ’em dead. What it’s not, though, is the mark of backup singer.

Fortunately, “Stone Cold Love” is just the beginning of Burkess’ awakening as a solo artist. She’s been writing songs for years and is now working on recording them for release, so stay tuned for more. As they say, better late than never. And it’s about time for the backing star power that has fueled some of Orlando’s most soulful acts to shine on its own. “Stone Cold Love” now streams everywhere.


