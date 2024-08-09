Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

Fana Hues opens the show

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024

Lucky Daye plays Orlando - Photo courtesy Lucky Daye/Facebook
Photo courtesy Lucky Daye/Facebook
Lucky Daye plays Orlando
Pound for pound, this double-stacked bill will be the freshest R&B lineup of the week.

Although he built a sturdy name as a songwriter for acts like Trey Songz, Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai, NOLA artist Lucky Daye finally arrived once he took the mic himself in the late 2010s.

His bold, dynamic songs pack grooves deep enough to pass classic soul muster, but with a sensibility forward enough to be an undeniably fresh voice.

As for L.A. opener Fana Hues, her deeply feminine brew of soul, R&B, hip-hop and psych is a left-of-center fusion that’s greater than the sum of its already impressive parts. She’s a stylish, compelling icon of next-gen neo-soul.

7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, House of Blues, Disney Springs, $35-$59.50.

Tue., Aug. 13, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

$35-$59.50
House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
