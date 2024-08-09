Oh Lucky Daye! New Orleans artist comes to Orlando House of Blues

Although he built a sturdy name as a songwriter for acts like Trey Songz, Mary J. Blige and Ella Mai, NOLA artist Lucky Daye finally arrived once he took the mic himself in the late 2010s.
His bold, dynamic songs pack grooves deep enough to pass classic soul muster, but with a sensibility forward enough to be an undeniably fresh voice.
As for L.A. opener Fana Hues, her deeply feminine brew of soul, R&B, hip-hop and psych is a left-of-center fusion that’s greater than the sum of its already impressive parts. She’s a stylish, compelling icon of next-gen neo-soul.
7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, House of Blues, Disney Springs, $35-$59.50.
