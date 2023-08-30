Nostalgic grooves reign supreme when DJ Icey, DJ Magic Mike, DJ Sandy and more take over House of Blues

'Feel the bass!'

By on Wed, Aug 30, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor

England’s Stanton Warriors are certified nu-breaks stars and are beloved here in the original mecca of breaks. But with all due respect to our British brothers in beat, they’re simply the international cherry that tops a show that’s a solid-gold bass sundae of Orlando music legacy.

DJs Icey, Jimmy Joslin and Sandy are all icons of the 1990s breaks boom. But Magic Mike is even more OG, predating that scene and laying the very foundation for Florida breaks by bridging hip-hop, Miami bass and electro in the late 1980s.

This bright Orlando son is no less than a godfather of Florida breaks, a man instrumental in birthing a dance subgenre that would explode to such international profile that it likely influenced Stanton Warriors themselves. Go bask in the court of all this homegrown beat royalty and FEEL … THE … BASS.

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, House of Blues, $25-$110.

Event Details
Labor Day Bash: DJ Icey, Stanton Warriors, DJ Magic Mike

Labor Day Bash: DJ Icey, Stanton Warriors, DJ Magic Mike

Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$25-$110
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

56 events 169 articles


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Party (un)officially 'Best of Orlando' style at Will's Pub on Sunday with The Fatties and more

By Matthew Moyer

The Fatties play this officially unofffical 'Best of Orlando' party

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some good ol' 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando in September

By Matthew Moyer

Max and Iggor Cavalera bring some 'Morbid Devastation' to Orlando

Also in Music

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center puts out SOS fundraising request after rent apparently tripled

By Matthew Moyer

Blue Bamboo is facing a triple-rent increase
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us