Nostalgic grooves reign supreme when DJ Icey, DJ Magic Mike, DJ Sandy and more take over House of Blues

Location Details House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney 407-934-2583 56 events 169 articles

England’s Stanton Warriors are certified nu-breaks stars and are beloved here in the original mecca of breaks. But with all due respect to our British brothers in beat, they’re simply the international cherry that tops a show that’s a solid-gold bass sundae of Orlando music legacy.DJs Icey, Jimmy Joslin and Sandy are all icons of the 1990s breaks boom. But Magic Mike is even more OG, predating that scene and laying the very foundation for Florida breaks by bridging hip-hop, Miami bass and electro in the late 1980s.This bright Orlando son is no less than a godfather of Florida breaks, a man instrumental in birthing a dance subgenre that would explode to such international profile that it likely influenced Stanton Warriors themselves. Go bask in the court of all this homegrown beat royalty and FEEL … THE … BASS.