Nickelodeon star mans the wheels of steel for the 'iParty with DJ Matt Bennett'

A few years back, Robbie fromput his insult-slinging puppet Rex down and traded him in for a set of decks. And so it was that the mainstay of Nickelodeon shows likeandfound a new life as DJ Matt Bennett.Be prepared to "freak the freak out" this weekend as Bennett brings his iParty to the House of Blues, spinning nothing but classic Nickelodeon and Disney hits. 2000s kids, take note: Bennett goes hard with a playlist drawing from Disney movie soundtracks likeandThe Nickelodeon hits in his record bag draw from shows likeand. (Was I the only one who didn't know Selena Gomez sang thetheme song?)With this party blowing up on TikTok, don't have FOMO — "take a hint" and live it up with the folks who are too young to be millennials and don't really understand what the hell is up with Gen-Z.