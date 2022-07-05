VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Nickelodeon star mans the wheels of steel for the 'iParty with DJ Matt Bennett'

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 6:13 pm

click to enlarge Matt Bennett: Portrait of the DJ as a young(er) man - PHOTO BY PAUL SMITH/FEATUREFLASH VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
photo by Paul Smith/Featureflash via Shutterstock
Matt Bennett: Portrait of the DJ as a young(er) man

A few years back, Robbie from Victorious put his insult-slinging puppet Rex down and traded him in for a set of decks. And so it was that the mainstay of Nickelodeon shows like iCarly, Victorious and Sam & Cat found a new life as DJ Matt Bennett.

Be prepared to "freak the freak out" this weekend as Bennett brings his iParty to the House of Blues, spinning nothing but classic Nickelodeon and Disney hits. 2000s kids, take note: Bennett goes hard with a playlist drawing from Disney movie soundtracks like Lemonade Mouth, High School Musical and The Cheetah Girls. The Nickelodeon hits in his record bag draw from shows like iCarly and Big Time Rush. (Was I the only one who didn't know Selena Gomez sang the Shake It Up theme song?)

With this party blowing up on TikTok, don't have FOMO — "take a hint" and live it up with the folks who are too young to be millennials and don't really understand what the hell is up with Gen-Z. 
Event Details
iParty with DJ Matt Bennett

iParty with DJ Matt Bennett

Sat., July 9, 8:30 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$15-$35
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando
Mewithoutyou bring their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional

Mewithoutyou brought their farewell tour to Orlando and things got emotional
LÉON

LÉON and Catie Turner live was a 'Dream' for the audience at Orlando's Plaza Live

Trending

Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Hanson are coming to Epcot

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Clutch, Quicksand and Helmet to bring a 'heavy' dose of nostalgia to Orlando

The cold-blooded murder of Christina Grimmie was Orlando's most tragic and shocking crime ... for about 26 hours

By Shelton Hull

Christina Grimmie in April 2016

Things to do in Orlando, June 30–July 3: NoCap, James Hype, American Vaudeville Spectacular

By Orlando Weekly Staff

NoCap headlines the Beacham on Thursday

Also in Music

Purity Ring talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

By Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Purity Ring's Megan James talks to Orlando Weekly about sewing costumes for tour, starting a record label and new EP 'Graves'

Heavy Orlando band Gillian Carter releases three tornadic singles leading up to new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Gillian Carter

Orlando evilcore legends Bloodlet return (once again) after a lengthy slumber

By Matthew Moyer

Bloodlet play Friday at Will's Pub

Kraftwerk's Orlando show was a masterstroke of artistry and mystique

By Bao Le-Huu

Ralf Hütter of Kraftwerk
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us