New Orleans’ Crowbar bring the doom to Conduit on Friday

'A bleak fog of doom, sludge, noise and death'

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
Crowbar get slow and heavy at Conduit on Friday - Photo courtesy Crowbar/Facebook
Photo courtesy Crowbar/Facebook
Crowbar get slow and heavy at Conduit on Friday
Guaranteed, this show will destroy. With a boss onslaught that’s kept them on the mighty NOLA metal vanguard since the 1990s, pioneering doom dealers Crowbar will lay waste with their noxious swamp grooves. And then there’s Denver tourmate Primitive Man, whose bleak fog of doom, sludge, noise and death is the sound of pure, smothering terror. Orlando will only be the second date for this double-barrel tour package, so they’ll be full force.

But wait, the local openers will add even more fury. All-star unit Hollow Leg lay down major tonnage with their stoner sludge metal. Pariah push death metal out to its most pummeling and technical extremities. And Thrull crank out the sickness in a maelstrom of hardcore, metal and noise rock. It’ll be nasty.

7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, Conduit, $20-$25.
Event Details
Crowbar, Primitive Man, Hollow Leg, Pariah, Thrull

Crowbar, Primitive Man, Hollow Leg, Pariah, Thrull

Fri., Sept. 8, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

37 events 679 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Soul superstar Durand Bernarr kicks off new leg of 'Wanderlust' tour in Orlando Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Durand Bernarr plays a sold-out show at the Abbey Wednesday.

Blake Shelton to play intimate gig at his Ole Red Orlando bar in September

By Matthew Moyer

Blake Shelton headlines his I-Drive bar in September

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single "Bastard"

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single

Atlanta indie-rockers Blurry get anthemic in Orlando on Thursday

By Bao Le-Huu

Blurry get blurry at Will's on Thursday

Also in Music

New Orlando band Sistamatic release debut single "Bastard"

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic have released their debut single

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us