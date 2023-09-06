New Orleans’ Crowbar bring the doom to Conduit on Friday

Photo courtesy Crowbar/Facebook Crowbar get slow and heavy at Conduit on Friday

Guaranteed, this show will destroy. With a boss onslaught that’s kept them on the mighty NOLA metal vanguard since the 1990s, pioneering doom dealers Crowbar will lay waste with their noxious swamp grooves. And then there’s Denver tourmate Primitive Man, whose bleak fog of doom, sludge, noise and death is the sound of pure, smothering terror. Orlando will only be the second date for this double-barrel tour package, so they’ll be full force.But wait, the local openers will add even more fury. All-star unit Hollow Leg lay down major tonnage with their stoner sludge metal. Pariah push death metal out to its most pummeling and technical extremities. And Thrull crank out the sickness in a maelstrom of hardcore, metal and noise rock. It’ll be nasty.