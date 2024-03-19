My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult to play set of 1980s and ’90s electro-industrial classics at the Abbey

Proudly pro-Satan, eagerly pro-drugs, sex-forward and more than willing to resuscitate the then-tattered critical rep of disco, TKK had it all ... if you were a degenerate. Oh, but there were plenty of them/us back then!
Somehow, they made it through the intervening years (relatively) unscathed, and the electro-industrial collective has recently been revisiting classic ’80s and ’90s material on their “Evil Eye” tour. The setlist goes hard on Wax Trax and Interscope-era songs from 1987-1997, with founding members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy and a cast of musicians that might include a familiar face or two.
On this, the final leg of the tour, Orlando will get a taste of synthesized perversion at its best. Opening is synth-punk duo Adult. from Detroit and fast-rising electro-pop rulebreaker Kanga.
7 p.m. Friday, March 22, The Abbey.
