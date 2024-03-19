My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult to play set of 1980s and ’90s electro-industrial classics at the Abbey

Cuz it's hot!

By on Tue, Mar 19, 2024 at 11:36 am

My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult go classic this week at the Abbey - Photo courtesy Thrill Kill Kult/Facebook
Photo courtesy Thrill Kill Kult/Facebook
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult go classic this week at the Abbey
Even amongst the gloriously loose moral standards of the Wax Trax Records roster circa the early 1990s, there were none more depraved than My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult.

Proudly pro-Satan, eagerly pro-drugs, sex-forward and more than willing to resuscitate the then-tattered critical rep of disco, TKK had it all ... if you were a degenerate. Oh, but there were plenty of them/us back then!

Somehow, they made it through the intervening years (relatively) unscathed, and the electro-industrial collective has recently been revisiting classic ’80s and ’90s material on their “Evil Eye” tour. The setlist goes hard on Wax Trax and Interscope-era songs from 1987-1997, with founding members Groovie Mann and Buzz McCoy and a cast of musicians that might include a familiar face or two.

On this, the final leg of the tour, Orlando will get a taste of synthesized perversion at its best. Opening is synth-punk duo Adult. from Detroit and fast-rising electro-pop rulebreaker Kanga.

7 p.m. Friday, March 22, The Abbey.

Event Details
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Adult, Kanga

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult, Adult, Kanga

Fri., March 22, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$29.50
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

abbeyorlando.com


Matthew Moyer

March 13, 2024

