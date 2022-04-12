Musical Milk District takeover Rockin' Robinson is back in May

Photo courtesy Oklahoma Stackhouse/Facebook
Oklahoma Stackhouse
Milk District music showcase and block party Rockin' Robinson returns in May with a stacked lineup of local sounds.
The event is a takeover of the Robinson Street strip of businesses and venues that form the backbone of the Milk District, with live music happening on multiple indoor and outdoor stages and vendors tabling their wares at every available space.
This year's lineup to date features Oklahoma Stackhouse, Future Joy, Leisure Chief, Oak Hill Drifters, Every Which Way and Blue Streak Mamas — with more to be added over the coming weeks.
Rockin' Robinson
happens on Saturday, May 7, starting at 4 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite
.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.