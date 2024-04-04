Music in Mills concert series promises weekly free shows from Orlando musicians

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Jordan Foley
For six weeks, the new Music in Mills free concert series will offer up a lineup fo heavy locals putting on free shows in April and beyond.
Every Wednesday evening for the next few weeks, music lovers can gather at various Mills 50 spots (some a bit unconventional)
to see performances from area bands and artists. Performers range from Beth Mckee to Jordan Foley to the Oak Hill Drifters.
The lineup for Music on Mills — kicked off on April 3 — includes:
Wednesday, April 3
Beth McKee & Her Funky Time Band at Quantum Leap Winery
Wednesday, April 10
Big Ron Betts at Ten10 Brewery’s “B Side”
Wednesday, April 17
The Gazebros at Pigzza
Wednesday, April 24
Fo’i Meleah at Bites & Bubbles
Wednesday, May 1
The Oak Hill Drifters at the House on Lang
Wednesday, May 8
Jordan Foley & Tyler Hood at Zymarium Meadery
Music in Mills runs through May 8. In general, shows start at 7 p.m. and end at 9 p.m.
