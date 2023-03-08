Music Fest Orlando to bring Fantasia, Babyface and more to the Fairgrounds this month

Photo courtesy Fantasia/Facebook
Fantasia is among the headliners at the upcoming Music Fest Orlando
Music Fest Orlando's name may get lost in the eternal scroll of social media, but don't you dare sleep on a festival lineup that includes Fantasia, Babyface and the 69 Boyz — and it's happening later this month.
Music Fest Orlando is a little over two weeks away and features a mixtape-worthy array of R&B and hip-hop artists including Goodie Mob, Fantasia, Babyface, Plies, JT Money, the 69 Boyz, Lyfe Jennings, Levelle, KowKow and Pretti Emage.
The day also features local artists including Arkeshia, Ashley Peck, Lolita and The Don D'rel. Hosting duties come courtesy comedian Rickey Smiley.
Music Fest Orlando happens on Saturday, March 25, starting at 1 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Improbably, tickets are still available through ETix
.
