Music Fest Orlando to bring Fantasia, Babyface and more to the Fairgrounds this month

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 6:45 pm

Fantasia is among the headliners at the upcoming Music Fest Orlando - Photo courtesy Fantasia/Facebook
Photo courtesy Fantasia/Facebook
Fantasia is among the headliners at the upcoming Music Fest Orlando

Music Fest Orlando's name may get lost in the eternal scroll of social media, but don't you dare sleep on a festival lineup that includes Fantasia, Babyface and the 69 Boyz — and it's happening later this month.

Music Fest Orlando is a little over two weeks away and features a mixtape-worthy array of R&B and hip-hop artists including Goodie Mob, Fantasia, Babyface, Plies, JT Money, the 69 Boyz, Lyfe Jennings, Levelle, KowKow and Pretti Emage.

The day also features local artists including Arkeshia, Ashley Peck, Lolita and The Don D'rel. Hosting duties come courtesy comedian Rickey Smiley.

Music Fest Orlando happens on Saturday, March 25, starting at 1 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Improbably, tickets are still available through ETix.

Event Details
Music Fest: Fantasia, Babyface, Goodie Mob, Piles, Lyfe Jennings, 69 Boyz, Levelle

Sat., March 25, 1 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$75-$500

