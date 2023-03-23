Music Fest Orlando brings together R+B and hip-hop stars for a good cause this weekend

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 3:37 pm

click to enlarge Babyface is a headliner at this weekend's Music Fest Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Babyface is a headliner at this weekend's Music Fest Orlando

Music Fest Orlando’s name may get lost in the eternal scroll of social media, but don’t you dare sleep on a festival lineup that includes Fantasia, Babyface and the 69 Boyz in our own backyard.

The roster of this new local fest features a mixtape-worthy array of R&B and hip-hop artists including Goodie Mob, Fantasia, Babyface, Plies, JT Money, the 69 Boyz, Lyfe Jennings, Levelle, KowKow and Pretti Emage.

The day also gives some spotlight to local artists including Arkeshia, Ashley Peck, Lolita and The Don D’rel. Hosting duties come courtesy comedian Rickey Smiley.

If you needed any more incentive, a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go toward students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the HBCU Initiative.

1 p.m., Saturday, March 25, Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, musicfestorlando.com, $75-$500.

Event Details
Music Fest: Fantasia, Babyface, Goodie Mob, Piles, Lyfe Jennings, 69 Boyz, Levelle

Sat., March 25, 1 p.m.

Central Florida Fairgrounds 4603 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$75-$500

